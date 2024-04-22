DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.74. 480,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,731. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.11.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.