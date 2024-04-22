Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jonestrading in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s current price.

DX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of DX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,558. The firm has a market cap of $677.63 million, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $13.56.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

