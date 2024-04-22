EastGroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP stock opened at $159.27 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.36.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,077,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,018,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,014,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

