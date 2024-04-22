EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $403,000 Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Natera were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Natera by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $153,482.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,874.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $145,023.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,558.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $153,482.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,874.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,984 shares of company stock valued at $36,295,674 in the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $85.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $98.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

