EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $941,000 Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REET. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000.

REET stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

