EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 797 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,189,000 after acquiring an additional 77,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,514,000 after acquiring an additional 224,451 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $144.41 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

