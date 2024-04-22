Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 66000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

