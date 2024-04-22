Eight Capital Boosts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s current price.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$186.50.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded down C$4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$162.10. 187,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,544. The firm has a market cap of C$31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 41.21 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$154.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$157.28.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85. In other news, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

