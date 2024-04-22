Electroneum (ETN) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $84.76 million and $1.04 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,306,055 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

