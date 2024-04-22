Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.6 %

LLY traded down $19.64 on Friday, hitting $726.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,505,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. The firm has a market cap of $690.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $369.76 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $763.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $660.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

