ELIS Price Down 21% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. ELIS has a market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $151,225.69 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011629 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,964.28 or 0.99929668 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010818 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05603471 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $59,580.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

