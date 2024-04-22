Elite Life Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
VMBS traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 631,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.04.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
