Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

