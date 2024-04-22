Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
