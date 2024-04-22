Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.43.

Empire stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$31.90. 125,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,936. Empire has a 1-year low of C$31.45 and a 1-year high of C$40.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

