Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WIRE. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

WIRE stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,494. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $295.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

