Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s previous close.

DAVA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

NYSE DAVA traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $29.98. 99,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,092. Endava has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Endava had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endava will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 2,587.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 219,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 211,096 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Endava by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Endava by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,262,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Endava during the first quarter valued at about $27,622,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

