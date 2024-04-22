enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Major Shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds Sells 47,854 Shares

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $717,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,036,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of enGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $68,670.75.

enGene Stock Down 0.3 %

ENGN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 65,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $10,441,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $6,264,000. Finally, Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $80,097,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, enGene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

