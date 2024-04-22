Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Timothy Peters Sells 1,500 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Timothy Peters sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.34, for a total value of C$45,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,792.50.

Enghouse Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENGH stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,340. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12-month low of C$27.51 and a 12-month high of C$38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Enghouse Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 78.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

