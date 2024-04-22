Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Trading 4% Higher

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 4,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 45,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 79,618 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,120,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,830,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,897 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 117,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,586,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

See Also

