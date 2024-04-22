Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.80

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 2202809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enovix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 77.74% and a negative net margin of 2,800.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at $134,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at $790,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 106.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 119.7% during the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 715,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 389,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 554.9% during the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

