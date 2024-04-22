Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 21242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Entourage Health Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.20.
About Entourage Health
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Entourage Health
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Entourage Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entourage Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.