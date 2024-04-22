EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $157.00 at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.59. 241,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,940 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.