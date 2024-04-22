EQT (EQT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect EQT to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of EQT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,833,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in EQT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in EQT by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,265,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,575,000 after acquiring an additional 782,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

