Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.74. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 587,362 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQX shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

