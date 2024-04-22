Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 22nd (AAV, ABX, ACO.X, AEM, AEP, AGI, ALS, AQN, ARX, AXP)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 22nd:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$32.00 to C$36.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $54.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$92.00 to C$105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $92.00 to $86.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$24.00 to C$24.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $7.50 to $6.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $221.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $54.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $47.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $29.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$105.00 to C$115.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$130.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$35.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$2.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $49.00 to $48.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $129.00 to $120.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $101.00 to $94.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $91.00 to $85.00. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$23.50 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $61.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $111.00 to $104.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $40.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$17.00. Eight Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $117.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$190.00 to C$200.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$185.00 to C$190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.30.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $411.00 to $381.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$19.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$19.00 to C$30.00.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $161.00 to $169.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5.00 to $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$148.27. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $170.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $53.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$23.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) was given a C$29.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $189.00 to $201.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$74.50 to C$74.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $104.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $69.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $19.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $64.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$52.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$65.00 to C$72.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$72.50 to C$77.51. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$26.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $237.00 to $230.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $48.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $96.00 to $90.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$82.50 to C$85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

