Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 22nd (AAV, ABX, ACO.X, AEM, AEP, AGI, ALS, AQN, ARX, AXP)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 22nd:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$32.00 to C$36.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $54.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$92.00 to C$105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $92.00 to $86.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$24.00 to C$24.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $7.50 to $6.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $221.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $54.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $47.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $29.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$105.00 to C$115.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$130.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$35.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$2.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $49.00 to $48.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $129.00 to $120.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $101.00 to $94.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $91.00 to $85.00. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$23.50 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $61.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $111.00 to $104.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $40.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$17.00. Eight Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $117.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$190.00 to C$200.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$185.00 to C$190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.30.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $411.00 to $381.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$19.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$19.00 to C$30.00.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $161.00 to $169.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5.00 to $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$148.27. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $170.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $53.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$23.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) was given a C$29.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $189.00 to $201.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$74.50 to C$74.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $104.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $69.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $19.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $64.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$52.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$65.00 to C$72.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$72.50 to C$77.51. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$26.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $237.00 to $230.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $48.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $96.00 to $90.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$82.50 to C$85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

