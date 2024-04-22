Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 22nd (ARCH, ASND, BATS, BBSI, BHB, BME, BMTX, BP, CALX, CCL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 22nd:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 3,300 ($41.08) price target on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $141.00 target price on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has GBX 525 ($6.54) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 380 ($4.73).

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.22) price target on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $17.50 price target on the stock.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Hovde Group currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $191.00 target price on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $1,500.00 target price on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,810 ($22.53) target price on the stock.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $2.90 target price on the stock.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $112.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $152.00 price target on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.60) target price on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a GBX 3,300 ($41.08) target price on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $256.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,123 ($13.98) target price on the stock.

