Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.84-2.94 EPS.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE ELS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.
