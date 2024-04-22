Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.84-2.94 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ELS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Stories

