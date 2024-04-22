Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.840-2.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.84-2.94 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.69%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.