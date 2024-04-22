Ergo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $372,959.47 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002320 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $115.32 million and approximately $372,959.47 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,464.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.27 or 0.00779766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00129824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00042728 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.00184765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00109381 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,794,782 coins and its circulating supply is 74,795,619 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

