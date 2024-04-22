Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.40

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 19331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank AG will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

