Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $295.61 million and $91.58 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,362,804,802 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,363,867,163.46915. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00006038 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $46,677,425.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

