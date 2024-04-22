Ethereum (ETH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $592.87 Million

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $381.82 billion and approximately $592.87 million worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,179.91 or 0.04812823 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000776 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00058695 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010584 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00022711 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012077 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00013382 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003629 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,072,367 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
