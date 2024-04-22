EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 306,476 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 130,801 shares.The stock last traded at $9.11 and had previously closed at $8.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EVCM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

EverCommerce Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $169.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,549. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $209,568. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

