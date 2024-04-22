Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.86.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ferrari
Ferrari Price Performance
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrari
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.