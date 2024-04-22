Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.86.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $407.93. The company had a trading volume of 102,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,918. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $273.39 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.