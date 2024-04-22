Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,896. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $622,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 41,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

