Financial Analysis: ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) versus JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANQ)

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) and JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ODP has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOANN has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ODP and JOANN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ODP $7.83 billion 0.24 $139.00 million $3.38 14.88 JOANN $2.22 billion 0.00 -$200.60 million ($5.81) -0.02

Profitability

ODP has higher revenue and earnings than JOANN. JOANN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ODP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ODP and JOANN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ODP 1.77% 19.45% 5.60% JOANN -11.10% N/A -4.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of ODP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of JOANN shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ODP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.4% of JOANN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ODP and JOANN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ODP 0 1 2 0 2.67 JOANN 0 0 0 0 N/A

ODP presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.31%. Given ODP’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ODP is more favorable than JOANN.

Summary

ODP beats JOANN on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division offers adjacency products, including cleaning, janitorial, and breakroom supplies, office furniture, technology products; and copy and print services through sales force, catalogs, telesales, and through Internet websites. This segment also engages in office supply distribution business. The Office Depot division sells office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, cleaning, breakroom and facilities products, personal protective equipment, and office furniture; and offers business services, including copying, printing, digital imaging, mailing, shipping, and technology support services through a fully integrated omni-channel platform of 980 Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores, and through www.officedepot.com. The Veyer division engages in supply chain, distribution, procurement, and global sourcing operations. The Varis division operates tech-enabled B2B indirect procurement marketplace, where buyers and suppliers to transact through the platform's consumer-like buying experience, advanced spend management tools, network of suppliers, and technology capabilities. The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, and Grand&Toy, as well as others. The ODP Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio.

