First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Horizon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.15.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

