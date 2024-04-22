First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $229.68.

Get First Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $175.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.34 and a 200-day moving average of $156.24. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $298,123,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,371.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $313,255,000 after buying an additional 1,694,711 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 948.8% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after buying an additional 1,073,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $121,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.