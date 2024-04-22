First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 264,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 131,890 shares.The stock last traded at $59.43 and had previously closed at $59.06.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 178,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $976,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

