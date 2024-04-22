First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,546,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.50. 129,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,580. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.