Flushing Financial (FFIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $53.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.84 million. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a market cap of $341.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,746.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,746.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 129.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

