Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s 9th Largest Position

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 129,502 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.18% of Fortinet worth $79,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.69. 3,628,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

