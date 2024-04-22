Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 234,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.24. 346,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,113. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

