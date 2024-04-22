Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 3,605 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Owens Corning by 156.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after acquiring an additional 906,782 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6,116.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after purchasing an additional 819,201 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,868,000 after buying an additional 447,606 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Owens Corning by 226.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 113,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,556,000 after acquiring an additional 94,185 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $4.33 on Monday, hitting $164.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OC

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

