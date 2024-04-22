Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 4,212 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 62,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,475. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

