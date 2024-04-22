Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 2,003 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 55,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.23. 1,870,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,832. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

