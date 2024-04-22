Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $112.58. 1,999,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,340. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.