Foster & Motley Inc. Has $13.68 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,793 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.53. 7,119,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.95. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

