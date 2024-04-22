Foster & Motley Inc. Has $16.59 Million Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 591,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,509 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $16,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2,988.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,104 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 543,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 128,397 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,512,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

INTF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,801. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.78. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

