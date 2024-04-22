Foster & Motley Inc. Has $4.64 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,937,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,937. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.